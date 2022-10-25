COLUMBIA - The Nov. 8 election is the first to be affected by changes to voting laws made by House bill 1878. The law allows for in-person absentee voters to be able to vote without an excuse starting two weeks before the election. That time period began on Tuesday.
The change to absentee voting is accompanied by a change in law requiring all voters except mail-in absentee voters to vote using acceptable government-issued photo identification, which include Missouri driver's licenses, non-driver's licenses, military ID with a photo, and photo ID present in documents like a passport.
With no-excuse absentee voting starting, the Boone County Government Center has opened the Commission Chambers as a place to vote. Throughout Tuesday afternoon, a stream of voters gradually trickled through the chambers.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon expects to see much more absentee voters throughout the two-week period.
"What we are hoping is that there's a lot of interest, and there has been so far, for voters to take advantage of this two weeks so that it lessons the burden on Election Day," Lennon said.
Camaron Nielsen is a Boone County poll worker. She's been working at the polls for the past three years. She says the new photo ID laws have not tripped up too many voters so far.
"The majority of folks that come in do come in with a driver's license," Nielsen said.
Nielsen said the easier access to absentee vote helps give reassurance to voters who might be busy or have something suddenly pop up on Election Day.
"Being a realtor, I could be planning on going in and voting on Election Day, and if somebody wants to go in and see my listing, I'm not going to say no. I have to go in and do my job," Nielsen said. "Being able to go in and prepare for that and go in and vote absentee prior to the election is going be awesome for those folks."
Nielsen said she hopes that with more voters coming in before the election, Election Day will be easier on poll workers.
"Hopefully that'll lesson the load and spread it out a little more so it's not as hectic," Nielsen said.
KOMU 8 contacted clerk's offices throughout mid-Missouri, and they all said they expect increases in absentee voting through Nov. 7.
Most counties in mid-Missouri track the number of absentee voters they've taken so far. As of Tuesday morning, six mid-Missouri counties have had this many absentee voters:
- Boone County had over 800 in-person absentee voters and over 1,000 absentee mail-in voters.
- Callaway County had 148 in-person absentee voters and 688 mail-in voters.
- Cole County had 485 in-person absentee voters and 364 mail-in voters.
- Moniteau County had 48 in-person absentee voters and 66 mail-in voters.
- Cooper County had 52 in-person absentee voters and 118 mail-in voters.
- Audrain County had 64 in-person absentee voters and 72 mail-in voters.
The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Wednesday, October 26.
You can find more information about the upcoming election on KOMU 8's voter guide.