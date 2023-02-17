COLUMBIA − The Boone County Democratic Club, known as the Muleskinners, hosted a forum Friday for Columbia's First Ward city council candidates, Pat Fowler and Nick Knoth.
Fowler is running for her second term on city council. Fowler says she started attending city meetings 20 years ago.
“I have watched how decisions are made inside City Hall. I learned how they affected my neighborhood,” Fowler said. “In watching these processes, I have incrementally learned how these decisions are made and they are not made in favor of the First Ward."
Fowler said she is working with her neighbors in the First Ward and that she wants to focus on equity among the community.
“Running for a second term is about continuing to address that inequity that was exposed by the pandemic, and it also about how we are going to spend that $25 million the federal government gave us,” Fowler said, referencing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Knoth was born and raised in St. Louis. He serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and has other experience serving on community boards. He was a Democratic candidate for Boone County recorder of deeds but lost the August primary to Bob Nolte.
Knoth said he is running to bring improvements to the First Ward and the community at large.
“I am running to represent the First Ward because as a resident I see that the needs of my neighbors are often overlooked...," Knoth said. "It just does not seem like there was a path being presented that would allow everyone to really come together and act on behalf of the First Ward."
Knoth said there is no shortage of issues that need to be addressed. His top issues he wants to focus on are ensuring actual access to services opportunities, affordable housing, and improving sidewalks and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“Making investments in critical sewer and wastewater projects to project the longevity of our historic First Ward neighborhoods, the environment and the livability of our home is important,” Knoth said.
During the forum, Columbia residents asked both the candidates about affordable housing, ARPA funds, city council meetings, what the candidates feel most passionate about and more.
Knoth said affordable housing is one of the biggest issues in the community.
“The city can not in any way address and solve this issue alone," Knoth said. "It is a perfect example of something that must be addressed in a public and private partnership."
He said the answer to the affordable housing shortfall is more housing.
Meanwhile, Fowler said there are three things that the city can do to help fix the affordable housing issue. First, use vacant/unoccupied properties. Second, look at the energy efficiency of the rental properties with utilities’ fees and transportation cost, and third, classify the small and older lots around town as legal usable lots.
Fowler and Knoth also answered questions about their plans for storm water and sewage, as well as renewable energy.
The Muleskinners typically have forums for different wards and a variety of speakers each Friday. Columbia’s Fifth Ward city council candidates, Gregg Bush and Don Waterman, will have their own forum at noon next Friday, Feb. 24.
To watch the full forum, other videos and a schedule of upcoming meetings, visit the Muleskinners' website.
The election will be held on April 4 for the First and Fifth Ward council candidates.