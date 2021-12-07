JEFFERSON CITY - Marc Ellinger formally filed for a seat on on the Jefferson City School District's Board of Education on Tuesday.
“We have an opportunity to make Jefferson City the pre-eminent school district not just in mid-Missouri but in the entire state. A top-quality education is critical to the future of our students and our entire community," Ellinger said in a news release.
Ellinger is a practicing attorney at Ellinger and Associates, LLC. He holds a law and accounting degree from the University of Missouri.
He served as Cole County presiding commissioner from 2007 to 2014. Ellinger has served as legal counsel for the Missouri State Auditor and has nearly 30 years of legal experience, according to a news release.
Ellinger currently serves as the Chair of the Cole County Bicentennial Committee.
Ellinger is a graduate of Jefferson City High School and has two sons that have graduated from the district.