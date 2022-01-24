Former Fulton Chief of Police Steve Myers is launching his campaign for Missouri State Representative.
Myers is running in Missouri’s 49th House District to replace State Rep. Travis Fitzwater, who cannot run due to term limits.
“Our country is reaching the point of no return,” Myers said. “We need elected officials who are willing to listen to us, not the lobbyist. I’ve protected our communities for nearly 40 years and I intend to continue serving our community with the honesty and truth it deserves.”
Myers said in a statement that he will "oppose critical race theory, work to stop any attempt to infringe on Second Amendment rights and be a champion for innocent unborn life.”
Myers has served Fulton's chief of police since 2002 before retiring in December 2020.
Myers said that he is running for State Representative to "fight back against the radical left and ensure Missouri values are protected for years to come."