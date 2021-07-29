MISSOURI − Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon says he will not run for U.S. Senate in 2022. Instead, he is "choosing a different path."
Nixon posted Twitter on Thursday morning, saying he will continue practicing law at Dowd Bennett, teaching at Washington University and expanding his service in protecting and conserving Missouri's parks, wildlands and waterways.
"While I deeply appreciate the many people who have reached out and acknowledging folks' angst about the track of our country's divisible politics, I believe I will be more effective outside of this partisans back and forth," Nixon said in a statement.
Statement on 2022 Senate Race pic.twitter.com/LBxN0LQ1ss— Governor Jay Nixon (@GovJayNixon) July 29, 2021
Nixon, 65, served as governor from 2009 to 2017. Before that, he served four terms as Missouri Attorney General.
Senator Roy Blunt announced in March that he would not run for reelection next August.
So far, former libertarian gubernatorial candidate Rik Combs, former Governor Eric Greitens, St. Louis Attorney Mark McCloskey and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have announced they are running for the open seat.
On the Democratic side, five candidates have also announced their campaigns. Spencer Toder, an owner of a St. Louis area startup; former State Senator Scott Sifton; former U.S. Marine Lucas Kunce; Timothy Shepard and Air Force Veteran Jewel Kelly have all thrown their hats in the ring.