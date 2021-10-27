MISSOURI - Former Fox 4 Kansas City news anchor Mark Alford announced Wednesday that he is running for Missouri's Fourth Congressional district seat.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who will make a run for U.S. Senate. The Fourth Congressional district covers west central Missouri, including Columbia.
That's right, #AlfordsArmy, we are running for Missouri's 4th Congressional District! Let's take back Washington and bring critical thinking to the House floor!Visit https://t.co/2jTFrPXdcS to sign up and support my campaign! #TruthMattershttps://t.co/u0Rz6AHD52— Mark Alford 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@markalfordkc) October 27, 2021
In a video released earlier this week, Alford said part of the reason he left Fox 4 after 23 years was because he felt "it has not been easy being in the media while also being a conservative Christian who respects law enforcement and wants to promote local entrepreneurs and small businesses."
Alford joins current state Rep. Sara Walsh, farmer Kalena Bruce, and former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks in the GOP primary. State Sen. Caleb Rowden could announce his run, as his social media pages have teased an announcement for Nov. 8.