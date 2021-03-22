MISSOURI- Eric Greitens has announced he will run for U.S. Senate in 2022. Greitens served as Missouri's Governor from January 2017 to June 2018.
The announcement was made on Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier just after 5:20 p.m. and tweeted the news around 5:45 p.m.
As a Navy SEAL, I fought for this country to ensure our freedoms are protected. Now, the Left wants to take those freedoms away from you. That’s why I’m running for the US Senate in Missouri. We must fight to take America back from the lunacy of the left. pic.twitter.com/cbfw4Q8aJ6— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 22, 2021
It comes after Senator Roy Blunt announced he will not seek reelection next November.
Greitens resigned in June 2018 in the midst of two scandals, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. The allegations against him included blackmail related to an extramarital relationship and computer tampering related to “dark money” campaign financing.
During his resignation speech, he said it was time to "walk off the battlefield with his head held high."
Current Missouri Governor and former Lt. Governor Mike Parson stepped into the role, effective June 1, 2018.
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe announced earlier Monday that he would not run for the senate seat, but rather for governor in 2024.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced earlier this month he would not run for Blunt's seat in congress.
Former State Senator Scott Sifton, former U.S. Marine Lucas Kunce and Democratic candidate Timothy Shepard have announced they do plan to run for Blunt's seat. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is still undecided, but said he is considering running.