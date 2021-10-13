COLUMBIA - Nick Foster has announced his intention to run for the Fourth Ward seat on the Columbia City Council.
Foster recently retired as executive director at Voluntary Action Center (VAC) in Columbia after over nine years in the role. VAC is a local social service agency providing services for low-wealth individuals and households in Boone County.
“Having lived in Columbia for eleven years and having been involved in serving the community through all those years,” Foster said in a news release. “I now want to offer my energies and my skills to my community in public service.”
Foster is the second individual to announce their candidacy for the position. Columbia business owner Erica Pefferman announced Monday she would run for the seat.
Before moving to Columbia, Foster has had leadership experience in nonprofits in Alabama and Indiana. His wife works for MU, they have a third grade daughter in the Columbia Public School District.
“I want to help make Columbia all we aspire to be: a vibrant, diverse, welcoming city who embraces the future and the promise tomorrow holds," Foster said in the news release.