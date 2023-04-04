COLUMBIA − A polling location in Columbia was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to a tweet from the Boone County clerk's office.
Forum Boulevard Christian Church was locked down for approximately 20 minutes, from 2 to 2:20 p.m.
Voters who were assigned to the polling location were able to vote at Woodcrest Chapel during the lockdown.
Columbia police said officers responded to the 4600 block of Westfield Lane around 1 p.m. for a report of a male suspect armed with a knife.
Officers arrived and found a woman who had sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, according to CPD public information officer Christian Tabak.
The suspect left the area prior to their arrival, Tabak said, noting that there were sightings of the suspect near the church. Officers were not able to locate the suspect.