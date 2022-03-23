FULTON — The Fulton Community Teachers Association (FCTA) held a Board of Education candidate forum on Wednesday night at Fulton High School.
Two of the three candidates, Scott Lowe and Andy Bonderer, were in attendance. The third candidate, Tyler Steffens, could not make the event.
A memo released by the FCTA before the event listed some of the evening's topics, including:
- The role of a school board member
- Meeting the needs of students
- Current issues facing the district
- Working with district employees
- Strengths and challenges in the district
- How board members make decisions
- Legislative items of interest to the board
- The climate of public education
- Candidates' visions for the district
About a dozen members of the community came to the forum. The FCTA also streamed the event online.
The two candidates able to attend the forum spoke with KOMU 8 News before the forum. The third candidate did not respond to KOMU 8 News by the time of this story's publication.
Each candidate addressed what they believe is important if elected to the position. Scott Lowe underscored the importance of the community.
"I really believe that having a strong board that works well together is important for the community," said Lowe, one of the candidates. "And speaking of community, I'd like to see a lot more community input and community participation."
Andy Bonderer, a current member of the board and running in the April election, highlighted specific initiatives within the district.
"There's several initiatives, probably the first and foremost is activating the strategic plan and taking the steps with that," said Bonderer, one of the candidates. "Whether that's attendance, some new strategies with working with kids and mental health is certainly a big deal, and first and foremost is finishing the bond issue."
Likewise, Bonderer also highlighted community support as one of the strengths in the district.
Lowe said, as a parent, he believes the people in the district are its greatest strength, who have provided many opportunities for his kids.
Bonderer believes a weakness is the workload of teachers in the district, saying there is "too much on the teacher's plate." Lowe said a weakness in the district is budgetary restrictions, saying "there's financial challenges that have to be overcome."
The school board election will be held on April 5. More information about Fulton's Board of Education can be found here on the district's website.