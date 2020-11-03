Galloway's final push in gubernatorial race

MISSOURI- Missouri's gubernatorial race could be one for the history books. The election taking place during a pandemic has not made the campaign trail easy for any candidate or voter.
However, after months on the trail, the race for governor between incumbent Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway could end Tuesday night.
One of Galloway’s bigger points has been about Gov. Parson’s current response to the pandemic, as she believes his current plan isn’t good enough.
If elected, Galloway plans on pushing for a new COVID-19 plan and better access to healthcare for Missouri residents.
Supporters of Gov. Parson believe Galloway has a liberal agenda. In an interview with KOMU 8 News last week, she said her focus is on families.
“I believe that my agenda is not one of a Democratic agenda or a Republican agenda. It’s one that puts government back on the side of Missouri families,” Galloway said.
Galloway started her Election Day trail Monday night in Kansas City and began visiting polls in St. Louis Tuesday morning.
“We are neck and neck, and I am not taking any vote for granted. I’ve been traveling the entire state, visiting with voters on the issues that they care about,” Galloway said.
The State Auditor will end her campaign trail at her event Tuesday night at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia at 7 p.m., the same time the polls close.
Due to COVID19, the event is not open to the public.