MISSOURI - Governor Mike Parson is running to win another four years in Missouri’s highest office.
Gov. Parson is the Republican candidate running against Democratic challenger and current State Auditor Nicole Galloway. Parson has been the Governor since 2018, after taking over for Eric Greitens.
KOMU 8 News took a look back at Parson’s beginnings and his path to becoming Missouri's Governor.
Mike Parson is from Wheatland, a small Missouri town of 356 people, about an hour north of Springfield. He said growing up on a farm shaped him as a person and a leader.
“I grew up with a strong family with Christian values, moral values with what hard work really means, what being a good neighbor means, what being respectful means to individuals," Parson said at the Gubernatorial forum earlier this month.
First Lady Teresa Parson told KOMU 8 in an email that Parson’s beginnings on a farm taught him the value of hard work.
“The Governor grew up having to do chores in the morning and after school to help with life on the family farm,” Teresa Parson said in a statement. “I think that gave him the work ethic he’s carried with him his entire life.”
After high school, Gov. Parson joined the military and served two tours of duty in the army. He returned to Missouri and started working for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, later serving as Polk County Sheriff. Parson credits his experience as Sheriff with preparing him to lead law enforcement as Governor.
"Nobody up on this stage will have more experience in law enforcement than I will," Parson said. "22 years, all the way from losing an officer in a line of duty, having one shot six times and surviving, thank goodness, losing a brother-in-law as an EMT. Those kind of real life experiences are what makes you a leader.”
From Polk County Sheriff, Parson continued on to other public offices in the state. He served as a state representative from 2005 to 2011, state senator from 2011 to 2017 and Lieutenant Governor until taking office in June 2018.
Now as Governor on the campaign trail, Parson reminds Missouri residents that his experience makes him a great leader.
“I think when you see what's going on in our state, in our country right now, it does matter that you have the experience to be able to handle, whether it's the virus, whether it's civil unrest, with the U.S. economy, whether it's the schools,” Parson said.
Parson often refers back to leading the state through the pandemic while explaining to voters why he should be elected as the next Governor.
Parson said he’s taken action from "day one" to slow the spread of the virus.
“Every day we get up, we're concerned about the safety of Missouri citizens in the state and have been since day one, and we'll continue to do that and we put everything on the table we can, we'll bring all the experts in our state, and make sure that people are safe,” Parson said.
In September, the Governor and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He had to deal with the state’s coronavirus response as well as the virus itself. He and the First Lady both recovered. Having the virus himself didn’t change his response to fighting the virus.
Critics say he has not done enough on the state level to control the virus. For example, he has not issued a statewide mask order, even though he told KOMU 8 that masks are beneficial.
“We all know that the masks make you safer, but we need to do all three,” Parson said. “If you listen to the doctors, they'll tell you all the time. That’s where we get in trouble all the time, is the large gatherings.”
However, at a Back the Blue rally in St. Charles earlier this month, which the Governor attended, there was a large gathering with few masks and little social distancing. Still, Parson continues to stand by his response to the virus.
“This is a balanced approach,” Parson said. “You got to be able to deal with the virus. You got to be able to deal with the economy, you g, we have accomplished all of those and we continue to move forward in the state.”
Looking at the possibility of another four years, Parson hasn’t made any specific promises to voters. On his campaign website, there are no ‘issues’ section. Instead, he encourages Missourians to look at his values and past to see if they think he would be a good fit as Governor again.
"The most important thing I would say is honor, integrity, work ethic and I think experience,” Parson said.
For more coverage on the Gubernatorial race, visit the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.