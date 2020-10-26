Jefferson City - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway is in the race to be Missouri's 58th governor.
Galloway serves as the current State Auditor, running against competitor Republican Governor Mike Parson.
KOMU 8's Marisa Rios sat down one-on-one with Galloway, taking a look at her beginnings and path to become the next potential governor, a path she never expected to take.
Nicole Galloway grew up in St. Louis County. Her dad is an engineer and her mom is a nurse. It was clear to Galloway, her future involved a lot of numbers.
“I originally thought that I would be an engineer. I went to Rolla and I thought that’s the path that I would take. But, in my classes, I have always loved math," Galloway said.
Galloway's passion for math brought her to Missouri S&T in Rolla where she obtained her degrees in applied mathematics and economics. From Rolla to Columbia, Galloway made her way to the University of Missouri earning her MBA and CPA.
Galloway became a certified fraud examiner.
“I really have had a calling to this analytical side of figuring out problems and trying to find a solution. I mean, that’s what math is all about," Galloway said.
Galloway said she has the ability to search for solutions. This led Galloway to take her first role into public service, becoming Boone County's Treasurer in 2011.
"I learned a lot in that position," Galloway said. "People did not care about politics. If they came into your office concerned about the roads, concerned about their public safety, they wanted solutions and answers, not politics."
In 2015, former Democratic governor Jay Nixon appointed Galloway as State Auditor. Galloway said her background as a certified fraud examiner serves her well in this position.
"I find a lot of fraud and inefficiencies all over in government and have identified over $370 million in government waste, abuse and corruption," Galloway said. "Those audits have led to 63 criminal counts against corrupt public officials in the state, Republicans and Democrats."
As Missouri's State Auditor, Galloway said her job is about accountability and demanding transparency from the government.
Governor Parson has accused Galloway of using her current job for political gain, which the State Auditor denies.
In August 2019, Galloway made her final announcement, running for governor against Parson.
"I'm running for governor to put Jefferson City and our government back on the site of working people because I have seen far too long that it is broken, and it is not working the way that it should," Galloway said.
Both candidates are using their personal lives as a point of connection with voters.
Galloway is also a wife and mother of three boys, all supporting her throughout the whole campaign trail. She has lived with her family for the past 10 years in Columbia.
"In many ways, I am a very normal mom with a very busy job," Galloway said."
Galloway said her children influence her decisions as potential governor.
“I care deeply about the future of our state because of my children and the decisions that are made on behalf of my family, but also the families that are around me," Galloway said.
State Auditor Galloway said there isn't one defining moment that has led her to run for governor.
“It's a series of moments and a series of experiences, personally, professionally, that has put me in this position right now," Galloway said.
If elected as Missouri's 58th governor, her first step of action in office is to reset Missouri's COVID-19 strategy. She said her leadership strategy will help Missouri.
"I think it's important to set a tone from the top, you know, leadership at the top matters. When a leader demonstrates not just through words, but her own actions, what's acceptable and what is not acceptable, that creates a culture in the organization that can really move the organization forward," Galloway said.