GLASGOW - Someone could become a Glasgow alderman with just one vote. That's because of a filing discrepancy that has sent the April municipal election into what one candidate calls "somewhat of a mess."
All five candidates - Susan Freese, Renna Bean, Michael Carter, Aaron Gouge and Jason Wright - were disqualified in the race to fill four of six positions on the Glasgow Board of Aldermen.
The Missouri Ethics Commission declared the candidates disqualified after each individual failed to meet the January filing deadline for a financial statement of intent.
Freese, the North Ward alderwoman who is running for re-election, claims that the candidates did file their statements to the city, but that the paperwork never made it to the Ethics Commission by the deadline.
She claims the city, the Howard County clerk, and the Missouri Ethics Commission are responsible for the paperwork being late, due to an error in getting the paperwork processed on time.
According to Freese, the Missouri Secretary of State's office denied an appeal by several of the candidates to remove the disqualification.
What this means, according to Freese, is that all candidates who intended to run will remain disqualified, even as write-ins. They can still be elected, but the path is much more difficult.
The ballots will be blank for alderpersons on Election Day, but all it takes for a non-disqualified candidate (which would be any citizen within the ward other than those who intended to run) to win is for one person to write their name down and simply accept the nomination.
In order for any of the disqualified candidates to win, including Freese and two other incumbents, either no one else can be written in, or all other write-ins deny their nomination. Then the two remaining alderpersons must meet and approve their nomination.
Ultimately, any citizen other than those who intended to run could become an alderman with just one vote.
"The people aren't able to speak in this case," Freese said. "They're not able to elect the person that they wanted."
Freese said she doesn't believe the situation makes any sense.
"... Because write-in candidates don't have to provide financial paperwork to be on the ballot. They turn in their election papers after the election is certified," she said.
Despite making this claim to the Secretary of State, a Glasgow city official told KOMU 8 News that the candidates who filed will remain disqualified, even as write-ins.
Scott Morris is a business owner in Glasgow and former alderman. He said he's concerned about what people will see when they go to the polls and pick up a ballot.
"In this case, unfortunately, there's going to be a lot of blank lines, which is confusing because a lot of people will make the assumption that 'Hey, I know so and so is running for office, how come their name is not on the ballot?'" Morris said.
Morris owns several commercial properties in downtown Glasgow and is the vice president of their Chamber of Commerce. He said the possibility of having an unqualified candidate who received fewer write-in votes on the ballot is concerning, as he and others work to revitalize the historic town.
Freese echoed this concern and said there are several major projects, including rebuilding three bridges, that are well under way and could be impeded if a new, inexperienced council is elected.
The election will be held on April 4.