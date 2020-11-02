JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway made their final campaign appearances in Mid-Missouri Monday.
Parson gave a brief speech at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport to a crowd of about 50 people at 8:20 a.m.
Parson will also make stops in St. Joseph, Kirksville, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and Cassville Monday.
Galloway spoke to about 40 people at the Boone County Democrats Headquarters at noon Monday.
Parson attacked Galloway's plan for Missouri schools.
"Under her plan, there would've been no students at school across the state," Parson said. "Those are not Missouri values."
Parson wants Missouri students learning in-school.
Galloway said her plan does not involve taking students out of schools.
"I would listen to public health experts," Galloway said. "I want schools to open so kids can get back to school and parents can get back to work."
Galloway said she supports a statewide mask mandate.
"Hospitals in the rural parts of our state are begging for a statewide mask rule because it is a low barrier way to contain the spread of the virus," Galloway said.
Parson said he won't pursue a mask mandate, but encouraged further use of COVID-19 safety measures.
"We don't talk about social distancing, large gatherings, keeping your hands clean," Parson said. "Every time I have a press briefing I encourage people to wear a mask."
Parson compared Galloway to progressives like Bernie Sanders and Cori Bush.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt spoke before Parson and said Democrats were in favor of defunding the police.
Galloway said she will not defund the police.
"I have been very clear about that," Galloway said. "I work hand-in-hand every day with law enforcement as state auditor."
Parson made his experience as governor a central theme of his speech.
"Experience matters," Parson said. "It matters when the first thing you're faced with is drought, floods, drowning incidents in Branson."
Parson touted his emphasis on workforce development.
"You got to develop jobs. You got to bring businesses here," Parson said.
Parson also spoke proudly about the state's unemployment rate, which was 4.9% in September.
Parson said he feels confident about Tuesday, based on his polling results.
"We're in good shape in this state," Parson said. "I think you're getting down to where people in Missouri understand that when you get into tough situations, you want experience."
Galloway felt she had made significant gains on Parson through her campaign.
"We have the momentum in this race," Galloway said. "We are neck and neck and I'm not taking any vote for granted."
Parson leads Galloway by six points in the latest poll from Missouri Scout.