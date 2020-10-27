PRATHERSVILLE - With the election only one week away, gubernatorial candidates are making their final stops on the campaign trail to rally voters.
Mike Parson was in Boone County today for his "Mike Works For Missouri" tour.
The Governor rallied along side other Republican party members such as Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Senator Caleb Rowden.
Gov. Parson reminded rally attendees to go out and vote on Nov. 3. He also endorsed the reelection of President Donald J. Trump.
"He [President Trump] said 'I want you to let all Missourians know how much I appreciate them, the support they've given me, and I want you to make sure they know how important this election is to go out and vote,'" Parson said at his rally.
If elected for a second term as Missouri Governor, Mike Parson said he will continue to put Missouri residents first.
"When you have an unemployment rate of 3.1, and when you have the African American unemployment rate the lowest it's even been in its history, those are good things," Parson said.
Gov. Parson also took pride in the state for being in the top five in the nation for bringing the economy back during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicole Galloway was in Rolla Tuesday morning and will make an appearance in Cape Girardeau Tuesday evening. She will also stop in Boone County Thursday morning.
For more information on this year's election, check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.