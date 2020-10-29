COLUMBIA - With just five days to go until Election Day, races are heating up across the country.
Races are also heating up here in Missouri. The race for governor between incumbent Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway is nearing its end.
Both campaigns have spent the past couple weeks touring the state, in both metropolitan and rural areas.
Rich Finneran, candidate for Attorney General, spoke at a Nicole Galloway event Thursday morning in Columbia.
"You need to win everywhere if you want to win, so we're not just talking to voters in the cities," Finneran said. "Not just talking to voters in the suburbs, we're talking to voters in every community across the state."
Galloway spent much of her time speaking on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"If he had solutions for our biggest problems, we would have seen it already," Galloway said.
Galloway appeared confident, claiming the gap in polls between the two candidates is next to nothing.
"We gave the momentum in this race. We have completely erased Governor Parson's lead in the polls," Galloway said. "We are neck and neck within the margin of error, and we have five days to bring this home, five days."
Gov. Parson spoke to Missouri residents Thursday in his weekly COVID-19 briefing, via Facebook Live. He didn't spend much time on his campaign, but focused on his office's response to the pandemic.
"I want Missourians to know that we continue to work extremely hard for the people of this state," Parson said.
Election Day is just five days away. For a full voter guide for everything you need to know before you hit the polls, click here.