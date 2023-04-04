COLUMBIA − Paul Harper, April Ferrao and John Lyman won seats on the Columbia School Board after Tuesday’s election. The three will be sworn in at the April 10 board meeting.
Tuesday's election was a close one, as the seven candidates received the following number of votes:
- Paul Harper: 9,642
- John Potter: 6,580
- Chris Horn: 7,467
- James Gordon: 6,950
- John Lyman: 8,821
- April Ferrao: 11,521
- Chuck Basye: 7,732
- Write-in totals: 108
Harper, Ferrao and Lyman were all endorsed by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
Harper celebrated his win Tuesday night at Southside Pizza.
"Education is very important to me," Harper said Tuesday. "I started out as a special ed teacher in my career, moved on to an attorney. This is really coming home to family basically, getting back to education."
A native of Manchester, Missouri, Harper is no stranger to the state and spent his childhood observing teachers in his own family, which inspired him to pursue a special education degree and an eventual master’s degree in education from MU. After spending a couple years in the classroom teaching special education, Harper began his career as an attorney.
He currently serves as legal counsel for the Office of Childhood in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education after formerly serving as the general counsel for the state auditor’s office.
Ferrao celebrated her win with friends and family at The Heidelberg in downtown Columbia.
"I spent a lot of time serving CPS, and it's my passion," she told KOMU 8.
"I love being a resource for people, I love trying to make things better."
A native of Marion, Illinois, Ferrao grew up watching her mother be a member of her PTA. As a parent to two children, Ferrao picked up the torch through her own volunteerism at their respective schools and in the broader Columbia community as a whole.
Ferrao worked part time for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department and also serves as the Hickman High School Parent Teacher Student Association president. In addition to Paul Harper and John Lyman, Ferrao was one of the candidates endorsed by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
Lyman hosted a private party to celebrate his win Tuesday night.
"Public school system is something we all need to be caring about," Lyman said. "We all got to be watching for that. A community grows based on the public school system."
As a Columbia native, Lyman attributes his hometown to who he is. Despite being born in Washington state, he grew up in Columbia, attended MU and now works at Veterans United Home Loans, one of the largest employers in town.
Lyman said he believes he can achieve his goals of supporting teachers like his wife or establishing equity in schools with a practical approach. His motto, “Forward. Together.” reflects his desire to problem-solve and be as modern as possible in his approach.
