COLUMBIA — Monday night turned into Tuesday morning as the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate certified the electoral college vote.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley stuck with his promise to object the results of several contested states. He was the first in that chamber to announce his plans to object.
The congressman highlighted his duty to bring forth his concerns to his colleagues.
"This is a lawful place where those objections and concerns can be heard" Hawley said in remarks Wednesday. "This is the forum that the law provides for our laws, provide for those concerns to be registered."
That joint session of congress was interrupted by protestors who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.
In mid-Missouri, some condemned with Hawley's actions, including MU law professor Frank Bowman.
"It's a flagrant publicity stunt," Bowman said. "People like Josh should be ashamed of themselves for the rest of their lives."
Bowman believes personal political gain was the motive behind his objection.
"Josh wants to run for president in 2024, there's no doubt about that," Bowman said. "...he needs to hold on to, or try to inherit, the Trump favorable base."
Shortly after the riots in Washington, calls for Hawley to be removed from office began to poor in.
The Student Bar Association of Mizzou Law released a statement via Twitter demanding his resignation. It read in-part that Hawley, a former MU law professor, "violated the oath he swore upon his election" and "severely damaged the reputation of our institution."
The Student Bar Association of Mizzou Law calls on Senator Hawley to resign for the sake of our state, for the benefit of our country, but most importantly, for the protection of the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/QKdZ9OamAG— Mizzou Law Student Bar Association (@MULawSBA) January 7, 2021
Demands were also made by Missouri Representative Cori Bush from her personal twitter account.
"You have blood on your hands" Bush wrote. "I’m calling for your removal from Congress."
Bush also stated that she would be bring a resolution calling for the expulsion of Republican members of the House who incited Wednesday's riot, per a tweet from her professional account.