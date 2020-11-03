Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Nov. 3

One dead in Monday night shooting at Cosmo Park
The Columbia Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting at Cosmo Park.
CPD received a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival at Cosmo Park, they found the victim and multiple shell casings.
The victim is an adult male and has been identified. CPD has not released the victim's name yet.
CPD and medics rendered aid to the victim before pronouncing him dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Smart Decision 2020: Election Day planning
Where can I vote?
Find your polling place HERE. All voters registered in Boone County can also vote at Mizzou Arena and the Boone County Government Center. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
How do I vote?
Bring a valid form of identification with you to the polls. Be prepared to wait in line.
What's on my ballot?
Boone County voter turnout expected to rise in 2020 election
It's been four years since the last presidential election. Due to COVID-19, this election season looks a lot different than the 2016 election, including how many Boone County voters are casting their votes.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she's already seen a major increase in local mail-in and absentee ballots.
"Because of COVID-19, we have seen a huge increase in the number of in-person absentees and mail-in absentees," Lennon said. "The ratio of how many come in early, versus how many are being cast on Election Day is going to be much larger than what it was in 2016."
As of Oct. 30, Lennon said more than 23,000 early voting ballots have already been cast.
Health protections to expect for in-person voting
Polling places on Election Day will have the dual responsibility of helping you cast your ballot and keeping you safe. This year, expect to see social distancing posters, space guards, wipes, masks and hand sanitizer.
Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said Cole County received a $60,000 grant from the Secretary of State, and roughly a $10,000 grant from the non-profit organization Tech and Civic Life.
Both grants will be used for COVID-19 expenses. Korsmeyer said $5,148 were spent on sneeze guards alone.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said so far, the county has spent over $92,000 in grant money for COVID-19 expenses alone. The final total has yet to be calculated.
To break it down, Boone County has spent about $26,000 for plexiglass shields, $29,580 for masks and $37,000 for stylus pens for each voter to use when signing in and marking their ballot. The pens can then be taken home by the voter. The Secretary of State's Office bought hand sanitizer for the county, but bottles had to be bought to dispense it.
Gov. Parson makes final pitch to voters; Galloway rallies in Columbia
Missouri Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway made their final campaign appearances in Mid-Missouri Monday.
Parson gave a brief speech at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport to a crowd of about 50 people at 8:20 a.m. He also made stops in St. Joseph, Kirksville, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and Cassville Monday.
Galloway spoke to about 40 people at the Boone County Democrats Headquarters at noon Monday.
Each candidate discussed various topics they felt were important leading up to Election Day, including COVID-19 policies, law enforcement and experience.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
It is currently 44 degrees in Columbia. The morning wind chill will make temperatures feel as cold as 35 degrees, but don't worry — it'll warm up this afternoon, with sun and highs in the lower 70s. A perfect day for voting!
Wednesday and Thursday will also reach the lower 70s, with mild, sunny conditions.
