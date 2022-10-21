COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022, the primary group advocating for the recreational sale of marijuana, after the patrol was featured in an advertisement for Amendment 3.

MSHP issued a statement on social media Wednesday against the patrol's involvement in the advertisement supporting Amendment 3.

The 15-second ad shows an officer on a motorcycle, whose appearance is similar to a trooper, and argues for Amendment 3's perceived benefits to law enforcement.

"The Patrol is aware of Legal Missouri 2022's advert featuring the Patrol. The Patrol did not give its permission for its emblem, name, or images to be used nor was permission sought," the statement said.

The highway patrol said it sent a cease-and-desist order to Legal Missouri Thursday. KOMU 8 obtained the letter, which explained the highway patrol's emblem is a "registered service mark with the Missouri Secretary of State."

"Thus, the Patrol's registration of the emblem prohibits anyone other than the owner of the service mark from using the mark without the Patrol's consent," the letter states.

Following the statement from MSHP, Legal Missouri campaign manager John Payne sent the following statement to KOMU 8: "The stock footage in our ad shows exactly why Amendment 3 will allow law enforcement to focus on fighting violent and serious crime."

Amendment 3 has not received support from the Democratic or Republican parties in Missouri. Notably, Gov. Mike Parson is against the amendment, while Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine has voiced support.

MSHP has not issued support for or against the amendment.