COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statement Wednesday against the patrol's involvement in an advertisement supporting Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Missouri.
The 15-second ad shows an officer on a motorcycle, whose appearance is similar to a trooper, and argues for Amendment 3's perceived benefits to law enforcement. Legal Missouri 2022, the primary group advocating for the recreational sale, released the ad Tuesday.
On Wednesday night, MSHP released a statement on social media, which said: "The Patrol is aware of Legal Missouri 2022's advert featuring the Patrol. The Patrol did not give its permission for its emblem, name, or images to be used nor was permission sought."
The highway patrol said it has sent a cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri Thursday.
Following the statement from MSHP, Legal Missouri campaign manager John Payne sent the following statement to KOMU 8: "The stock footage in our ad shows exactly why Amendment 3 will allow law enforcement to focus on fighting violent and serious crime."
Amendment 3 has not received support from the Democratic or Republican parties in Missouri. Notably, Gov. Mike Parson is against the amendment, while Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine has voiced support.
MSHP has not issued support for or against the amendment.