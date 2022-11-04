COLUMBIA - The non-partisan 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection Hotline will be live all day Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 during Missouri's election with trained volunteers prepared to assist voters who have questions about their voting rights or face difficulties at the polls.
The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition organizes the statewide program in collaboration with the nation’s largest nonpartisan election protection effort, to assist all voters who have questions or experience issues casting their ballot.
With new voting laws impacting Missouri voters for the first time, including new ID requirements to vote, redistricting, many polling place changes, and fears of intimidation, voters and poll workers alike may face challenges navigating the rules, contributing to long lines at the polls.
“The Election Protection Hotline is available now to provide immediate assistance to Missouri voters with questions or problems with voting,” Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel for the coalition, said. “We’re here to help voters understand their rights and help them exercise their right to vote. Our goal: Every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot.” The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition is working to educate voters about the Top 5 things they need to know for Election Day.
The Missouri Election Protection effort includes local attorneys responding to calls into the hotline, and engaging in advocacy with election officials.
Nonpartisan monitors will also be in place at polling places throughout the state to assist voters and provide information. Volunteers will also monitor social media to track election-related misinformation and provide accurate information to voters.
Voters can call toll free at: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to check their registration and polling place, ask questions or report any problems and get help in real time.
“Voters should feel confident exercising their right to vote, and knowing they can call to speak immediately to a lawyer on the phone with any questions,” Lieberman said. “No voter should have to leave a polling place without the help they need to vote.”
Voters are urged to confirm their polling location — many polling places across the state have changed or been reassigned. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. may vote.