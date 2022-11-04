COLUMBIA - Republican John Martin and Democrat Adrian Plank will face off in the House District 47 race on Tuesday. House District 47 is currently represented by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport), who is term-limited and cannot run for re-election.
The Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines earlier this year — changing districts for U.S. House and State House. House District 47 covers the northwest part of Boone County. Redistricting cut out the district’s out-of-county residents and extended its reach into Columbia.
On Wednesday, KOMU 8 reported this change in redistricting lines could possibly flip this seat to the Democrats, according to a political expert.
This is the first time Martin has ever ran for political office. Martin said he's running to defend the values that make America great and to be a common sense leader.
"I've been in leadership as a business owner and leadership as a former pastor," Martin said. "So bringing good influence to government is very, very important to me."
This is Plank's third time running for this seat. Plank said he is a union carpenter and a veteran of several campaigns. He said if elected, he wants to represent the working class.
"It's about money and power to them [Republicans] and not really about policies that benefit Americans," Plank said.
Martin is a pro-life candidate who said if elected, he wants to focus on the importance of strong schools.
"We need to hold our schools to the highest standards and we want our kids being taught the basics," Martin said. "They'll come out and be ready for trade schools or the University of Missouri."
Plank said some of his main priorities include abortion access for women, supporting unions, and increase funding for education in public schools.
"My goal as a legislator is to lead in education and funding," Plank said. "We need to be able to keep up with technology and teach our kids the new technologies that come out so fast."
As for the economy, Martin said focusing on a strong economy is another one of his goals.
"[I want to] have a state where we're encouraging businesses to come to Missouri where our taxes are low, and not drive them away with unnecessary high taxes and high regulations," Martin said.
Plank said Republicans are for expanding charter schools and that he is against that.
"A charter school system doesn't have any requirements on teaching the handicapped or the disabled," Plank said. "It has no requirements on teaching people of color."
On the topic of gun regulations, Martin said he supports the right to bear arms, while Plank said there needs to be a change in the system and that there is a disconnect between rural and urban communities.
"The rural areas have guns, they use them for hunting, they feel like they're well-trained on guns," Plank said. "But when we think of urban communities, they don't have the same opportunities to go out on their properties to shoot a gun and practice."
Another huge topic up for voters to decide is Amendment 3. If approved, it would legalize the recreational sale of marijuana in Missouri to those aged 21 and older.
Plank supports marijuana legalization for adult use, while Martin does not.
"I'm very concerned people will be using recreational marijuana then come to work and not be able to drive, have their CDLs, and not be able to safely navigate," Martin said.
Martin will spend his election night at the Republican headquarters in Columbia. Plank said he will spend the night on The Roof, also in Columbia.
KOMU 8 will provide election results as they come in on Tuesday night.