COLUMBIA – Voters chose incumbent Blake Willoughby and Suzette Waters to fill the two open seats on the Columbia School Board of Education.
Voters were able to choose two candidates to fill the open seats for 3 year terms.
Columbia residents also voted to approve a bond issue. The bond will levy a $80 million school bond that will help fund the construction of two new elementary schools, renovate and add to the Columbia Area Career Center and add to Battle Elementary School among other projects. The bond will not increase taxes.
Willoughby received 10,822 votes and will serve a second term on the school board. He was first elected in 2019 and became the youngest person on the school board at age 25. During his campaign, Willoughby supported the school bond issue and promised to address learning loss caused by the pandemic and push for an equitable school environment in the district.
"We've been working towards the goal of ensuring that this district is continuing to grow in the way that we make sure that everyone feels welcomed, loved and cared for and that all of our kids and our staff know that no matter what they're able to achieve what we want so that we can succeed," Willoughby told KOMU 8.
Waters received 12,036 votes, becoming the school board’s newest member. Waters pushed for increasing class options for middle school students who need more rigorous coursework and stressed the importance for board members to serve as direct liaisons between the community and the district. Waters also has a high school-aged son in the district.
Waters told KOMU 8 she hopes to see a lot of student progress at the end of her three-year term.
"I think I would love to see our achievement increase a little bit across the board. I would like to see a little better fairness and equity between buildings. I would like to see you know, classroom aides filled at all buildings, not just at some buildings," Waters said. "And I would like to see students taking advantage of extracurricular activities in all buildings and not just in some buildings and things like that. I would like to see just a greater sense distribution of success among the buildings."
