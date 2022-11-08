Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer will continue to represent Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District, while Republican Sam Graves will continue to represent the 6th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
Luetkemeyer beat political newcomer and Democrat Bethany Mann. With 90% of precincts reporting at 10:20 p.m., Luetkemeyer won 75% of the vote, while Mann has 23%.
Graves beat Democratic newcomer Henry Martin and Libertarian Andy Maidment. With 95% of precincts reporting at 10:20 p.m., Graves has 70% of the vote, while Martin has 28% and Maidment has 2%.
Luetkemeyer won the Republican primary in August with 69.6% of the vote. He beat Brandon Wilkinson, Dustin Hill and Richard Skwira Jr.
Graves defeated Christopher Ryan, Brandon Kleinmeyer, Dakota Shultz, and John Dady in his respective Republican primary race with 74.8% of the vote.
Luetkemeyer has represented the 3rd District since 2009. He has served on the House Financial Services Committee and the Small Business Committee, and has been a member of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit.
Before his time in Congress, he was a state representative for Missouri from 1999 to 2005.
Graves has represented the 6th District since 2001. In Congress, he is a ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He is also a member of the House Committee on Armed Services.
Before his time as a U.S. representative, he served in the Missouri Senate from 1995 to 2001. He also was in the Missouri House of Representatives for two years prior to that role.
This story is developing and will be updated.