JEFFERSON CITY - The City Council and School Board in Jefferson City have some new faces and familiar ones, too, after Tuesday’s municipal election.
There were vacancies in all five wards of the Jefferson City Council. There were three open seats on the school board.
Jefferson City Council: Ward 1
Newcomer Jeff Ahlers undermined Ward 1 incumbent David Kemna for a seat on the city council, the Cole County Clerk’s Office projects.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Ahler took 49.55% of the vote, while Kemna had 45.45%.
This will be his first term serving on the Jefferson City Council. He will be joined by Ward 1 Councilman Jack Deeken, who was elected in 2021.
Ahlers celebrated the win at his home in Jefferson City.
Ahlers was born and raised in the Capital City and attended Truman State University. Ahlers currently serves as a member of the Cole County Republican Central Committee and has served as the committee’s treasurer.
Ahlers has been employed at Central Dairy for 31 years and previously worked in construction. He has also served as a parish council president at Immaculate Conception, a member of the MU Extension Council, and on the city’s transportation and traffic commission.
Jefferson City Council: Ward 2
Newcomer Aaron Mealy won the Ward 2 seat against challenger Edith Vogel in the municipal election for city council, the Cole County Clerk projects.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Mealy managed 61.88% of the vote, while Vogel trailed with 38.12%.
Mealy and his supporters waited for the results at Capital City Cinema.
Mealy hasn’t served on the city council before, but he’s no stranger to governmental roles. The Jefferson City native and Helias Catholic High School, Lincoln University and MU alumnus currently works for the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Outgoing Ward 2 Councilwoman Laura Ward was elected in 2021. They did not seek re-election. Vogel unsuccessfully challenged Ward for their seat in Ward 2 in 2021. Vogel previously served on the Jefferson City Council from 1999-2007 and served as the council representative member to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Mealy is joined by current Ward 2 councilman Mike Lester, whose term expires in 2024.
Jefferson City Council: Ward 3
Incumbent Scott Spencer defended his Ward 3 city council seat Tuesday night, beating challenger Treaka Young, according to the Cole County Clerk’s Office.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Spencer won 61.35% of the vote, while Young received 38.65%.
Spencer, a lifelong resident of Jefferson City, retired from the Jefferson City Fire Department as a fire captain in 2019.
He celebrated his victory Tuesday night at the Courtyard by Marriott in Jefferson City.
Spencer and his wife have two teenage daughters who attend the Jefferson City School District. He is the co-owner of Firehouse Design, a graphic design and marketing firm he and his wife started 25 years ago.
He is joined by current Ward 3 councilwoman Erin Wiseman, whose term expires in 2024.
Jefferson City Council: Ward 4
Incumbent Ward 4 councilman Derrick Spicer ran uncontested Tuesday, according to the Cole County clerk. With 100% of precincts reporting, Spicer won 100% of the vote.
Spicer celebrated his victory at a watch party at the Courtyard by Marriott in Jefferson City.
Outside of his council duties, Spicer currently works as a sales director for PMI Hotels and Fairfield Inn & Suites.
The Jefferson City Council will appoint a second council member to serve Ward 4 with Spicer, according to city officials. Ron Fitzwater’s mayoral candidacy left a vacancy.
Jefferson City Council: Ward 5
Voters sided with newcomer Mark Schwartz for the open Ward 5 city council seat, as opposed to Alicia Edwards, according to the Cole County Clerk’s Office.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Schwartz won 52.79% of the vote, while Edwards received 47.21%.
Schwartz, a longtime Jefferson City resident, currently serves as the vice president of government affairs for the Missouri Behavioral Health Council. He also worked at the state Capitol for 25 years.
Edwards, also a Jefferson City native, tried claiming a seat in Ward 5 in 2021, but outgoing Ward 5 Councilman Mark S. Schreiber secured enough votes then.
Schwartz is joined by current Ward 5 councilman John Hensley, whose term expires 2024.
Jefferson City School Board
On to the school board hopefuls. There were five candidates but only three open seats.
Incumbents Scott Hovis, the current school board president, and Brad Bates both aimed to keep their seats.
Hovis, Bates and newcomer Suzanne Luther punched their tickets on the board with 22.61%, 27.27% and 22.25% of the vote, respectively.
Luther, a Jefferson City native, was aan art teacher at the Jefferson City School District for over 16 years. She also worked at Four Quarters Art House LLC where she gives older, unused buildings makeovers.
The rest of Tuesday's election results can be found here.