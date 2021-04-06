JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School Board and Jefferson City Council members have been decided.
Jefferson City School Board
Incumbents Ken Enloe and Lindsey Rowden won seats on the Jefferson City School Board, with nearly 39.56% and 39.16% of the vote, respectively.
Three candidates ran for the seats, including Enloe, Rowden, and Ian Shadrick.
Enloe is the Director of HR and Business Development for Huber & Associates Inc. and the current school board Treasurer. Rowden is a member of the Freeman Mortuary team and a current school board member.
Jefferson City Council
David Kemna won a seat for Jefferson City Councilmember Ward 1, with nearly 98.61% of the vote, respectfully. He was the only candidate running in this ward.
Laura A. Ward won a seat for Jefferson City Councilmember Ward 2, with nearly 58.61% of the vote, respectfully. The other candidate running in this ward was Edith G. Vogel.
Scott Spencer won a seat for Jefferson City Councilmember Ward 3, with nearly 57.38% of the vote, respectfully. The other candidate running in this ward was Mary Schantz.
Derreck L Spicer won a seat for Jefferson City Councilmember Ward 4, with nearly 60.35% of the vote, respectfully. The other two candidates running in this ward were Leonard Joesph Steinman II and Ryan Estes.
Mark S. Schreiber won a seat for Jefferson City Councilmember Ward 5, with nearly 54.84% of the vote, respectfully. The other candidate running in this ward was Alicia Edwards.
Cole County Proposition A
Proposition A passed with nearly 79% of the vote. The proposition will renew the current countywide sales tax of 0.5% for five more years. The extension will be used to build new roads and bridges and repair existing structures.
For all of mid-Missouri's election results, click here.