JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School Board of Education certified candidates who will appear on the April ballot at its meeting Thursday night. A $85 million bond issue was also approved, according to a recording of Thursday's meeting.
Five people have filed to run for school board:
- Scott Hovis
- Brad Bate
- Michael Harvey
- Tapiwa "Felix" Madondo
- Suzanne Luther
On April 4, voters will choose three candidates to serve on the board for a three-year term.
Hovis, current school board president, is running for reelection. He has two children who attend the district, according to his biography on the district's website.
Current school board member Bates is also running for reelection. His daughter graduated from Jefferson City High School in 2020 and his son will graduate from JCHS in 2024, according to the district's website.
The school board also approved a bond issue that will appear on the April ballot. According to a memo posted on the district's website, the bond issue would allow the district to borrow $85 million for construction and renovations across the district.
The bond issue would appear on the ballot as "Proposition Kids First," with the following language:
"Shall the Board of Education of the Jefferson City School District borrow money in the amount of $85,000,000 to finance and refinance the costs of acquiring, constructing, renovating, furnishing, and equipping schoolhouse sites, buildings and related facilities, including but not limited to the construction of a new early childhood center, technology upgrades throughout the District, and renovations to the Miller Performing Arts Center, Lewis and Clark Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.9028 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property."