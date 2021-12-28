JEFFERSON CITY -- Jefferson City candidate filing for the 2022 Municipal General Election closed Tuesday with seven candidates asking citizens of Jefferson City to cast their vote.
The following candidates of the five wards filed by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
- FIRST WARD: Jack Deeken and Jacob R. Robinett
- SECOND WARD: Incumbent Mike Lester
- THIRD WARD: Incumbent Erin L. Wiseman and Bob Scrivner
- FOURTH WARD: Incumbent Ron Fitzwater
- FIFTH WARD: Incumbent Jon Hensley
Former third ward city councilman Bob Scrivner announced Tuesday he's vying for a city council seat once again.
Scrivner said his desire to run was "fueled by friends and associates who reached out to request he run again and by a desire to utilize his prior experience gained while serving on the council for nearly eight years."
While serving on the council, Scrivner served two terms as mayor pro tem, two terms as chairman of the Public Works and Planning Committee, as well as terms on the Finance, Budget, Administration and Public Safety committees. He also served as a council representative to CAMPO and liaison to the Chamber of Commerce.
The election will be held on April 9, 2022. Results and polling locations can be found posted on the Cole County Clerk's web page.
To see council members with terms expiring in 2022, go to the Jefferson City elections website.