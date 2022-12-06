Jefferson City councilman files to run for mayor as election filing period begins

JEFFERSON CITY - Election filing for Jefferson City offices began Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:
- One city mayor – citywide (four-year terms)
- One municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
- One city prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms)
- One city council seat from each of the five wards (two-year terms)
Candidates will appear on the ballot in the order filed.
So far, only one candidate filed to run for mayor.
Carrie Tergin has been mayor since 2015 and has termed out of office, making her unable to run in April.
"Jefferson City is a great city and I wish I could run again," Tergin said.
Current councilman Ron Fitzwater announced nearly two years ago that he would run for mayor. He officially filed to run Tuesday morning.
Fitzwater has served on city council for six years in the Fourth Ward and says his main goal if elected is to try to bring some leadership skills to City Hall.
"The key thing is, we need to grow as a city, we've got to do it in the right way," Fitzwater said. "We want to work with developers and work with people that want to come in and help grow the city."
Fitzwater says he looks forward to the next four months, talking with the community about important activities.
"I'm looking forward to my campaign," he said. "I know what I stand for. I know where I would like to lead this city, if I get the opportunity to do it."
He says his focus is to get his message out to the community.
So far, First Ward councilman David Kemna, Third Ward councilman Scott Spencer and Fourth Ward councilman Derrick Spicer have filed to rerun for their respective seats.
Aaron Mealy has also filed to run for a seat in the Second Ward. There are currently no filings for the Fifth Ward, which has one seat up for election in April.
Filings will be accepted during City Hall's regular business hours through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Other information on how to run can be found on the City Clerk’s “Elections” page on its website, including a 2023 city election candidate list.