JEFFERSON CITY — Third Ward Jefferson City Councilman Scott Spencer announced Monday that he will seek reelection next year.
The announcement came via press release where Spencer stated, "Fiscal management and common sense leadership are crucial during these difficult economic times."
According to the release, as an advocate of "efficient and effective government," Spencer's accomplishments include funding the city's efficiency and performance study, leading the effort to save the city's community yard waste and compost site and securing ARPA funds for the fire drill tower at the Jefferson City Fire Department's training facility.
"I feel this is a vital service to provide for our citizens," Spencer said. "We are committed to redefining how the City of Jefferson will serve its citizens for decades to come."
The Jefferson City municipal elections will be held April 4, 2023.