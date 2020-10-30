Jefferson City event answers voting questions in community

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City NAACP and local churches will host a voting event Friday night at Community Park.
JC Vote is a community event where parents can ask questions about voting in the upcoming election, while children can enjoy Halloween candy and activities.
"While the parents are figuring out voting information, the young people in the community can get some candy [while] at the same time watching their parents be leaders in their lives even as they watch it in the community," Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel said.
The event was scheduled for Tuesday, but was moved to Friday due to inclement weather. Jefferson City NAACP hosted another voting event last month as well.
"We had a previous event at the end of September," Chapel said. "That event was geared towards voter registration."
Chapel said this event will focus more on voter protection and ballot information to ensure people know how to cast their vote by Tuesday.
"When you get to the polls, some people experience people telling them stuff that's just not right," Chapel said. "That's going to get cleared up and those people get to vote instead of having their ability to participate delayed."
Jefferson City NAACP volunteers will hand out voter protection cards with resources for voters.
"It just identifies if you've got an absentee ballot, what you should do if you've got a mail-in ballot," Chapel said.
The card provides a hotline number for people who can answer voting questions up until the day of the election.
"If you have a question, call 866-OUR-VOTE," Chapel said. "It is your ticket to a lawyer that can answer any voting question you have in the state of Missouri."
Chapel said he looks forward to bringing the community together to make sure everyone has a chance to have their voices heard this election.
"It'll be a great opportunity to meet people who are encouraging democracy and the values that America represents: inclusion for everybody," Chapel said. "That's what the ballot box is."
JC Vote will take place on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Community Park, 725 Marshall Street, Jefferson City.