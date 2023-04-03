JEFFERSON CITY − The general municipal election is Tuesday, and during this election, current councilman Ron Fitzwater will replace Carrie Tergin as the mayor of Jefferson City.
Tergin has been mayor since 2015 and has termed out of office, making her unable to run this April.
When she took office eight years ago, Tergin said she made sure Jefferson City residents knew her door was always open.
"The people is what it's really about. I know the first day I took office eight years ago, I put a sign on the door that says, 'the people's office,'" Tergin said. "I covered up where it says, 'the mayor's office' because this truly is the people's office. And it is somewhere that people should feel like they can be accessible to their mayor, to the government, to what their needs are."
She said she tried to be open and present for the community during her time in office.
"Trying to be at every ribbon cutting and event that I possibly can," Tergin said. "I think that just shows that Jefferson City cares as a community, and we have a lot of great things going on, so being able to be part of that has been just amazing."
One of the most challenging parts of Tergin's time as mayor was the tornado that hit Jefferson City in 2019, she said.
"It was a really rough time to deal with, and it was such a large area in the community and even if it didn't directly impact someone's home or business, everybody knew someone that did," Tergin said. "Watching the community come together after something like that and after the destruction of a tornado and realizing that things are not what's important, it's people."
Tergin said she will miss working with first responders who keep the community safe.
"We have the best community ever," Tergin said. "Working with veterans has been amazing. I've always loved the events that focus on our first responders and our military. Our police and fire - those that take care of us everyday. I always continue to be amazed at the work they do for us to keep our community safe."
Steven Crowell has worked as the Jefferson City administrator for 10 years. As someone who's directly worked with Tergin, he said she's been a very positive leader for the city.
"She's been very good about taking all the time necessary to get involved in the different events," Crowell said. "She has a very good ability to have a vision for the city, [and] be able to see what's coming and articulate that, which I think is important in municipal government."
Crowell said Tergin's enthusiasm about Jefferson City and its community members helps bring a positive outlook to the town.
"One of the things that Carrie does is that she makes time available for big issues and small issues," Crowell said. "Certainly being in the Capital City, we do a lot of work with elected officials for the state, and she makes available time to get those kind of things done as well."
Tergin said one of her proudest accomplishments during her time as mayor was completing the Bicentennial Bridge.
"We are [a] river city. We are the Capitol. Having that asset is so important that we were able to finally have a park by the riverfront," Tergin said. "It's beautiful. It's a perfect setting. It's who we are as a city. That was very exciting."
She also said she is proud of the Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) development project.
"Getting that land for revitalization and for economic growth," Tergin said. "There's millions of dollars that are already being put into the site and we know that that's what's going to set us apart."
Jamie Cox, a Jefferson City resident, said she walks past the Missouri State Penitentiary almost everyday and thinks the redevelopment project will benefit the city.
"I'll be excited to see the changes and the improvements," Cox said. "I certainly think it will add to our city and hopefully bring more visitors."
Cox said elections are an exciting time.
"Mayor Tergin, based on what I know of her performance, she did a really nice job for the city," Cox said. "But with any transition comes excitement and we'll be looking forward to what the new mayor can do for our city."
Fitzwater, Jefferson City's sole candidate for mayor, said he is excited to begin his term.
"People are going to see things happening. We understand we have some serious problems," Fitzwater said. "MSP is a fun project, I want to see that going. We have parking issues that I've committed to try and address."
Tergin said she has always embraced and been proud of being the second female mayor of Jefferson City.
"I always felt like you can be whatever you want if you work hard," Tergin said. "I realized we should never place doubt on others just because of who they are or what they look like or their background. We should always give people credit because we shouldn't just judge based on whatever factors we might think because we wouldn't want people to place that on us either."
As for what's next, Tergin said she is open to continuing her work in public service.
"I don't know what the future will hold," Tergin said. "But I hope there's something like what I'm doing. Being the mayor of a Capital City is absolutely the best job ever. I will miss it. I wish I could continue."
Tergin's last city council meeting will be April 17, when Fitzwater, along with newly-elected council members, will be sworn in.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Find more information on issues and candidates on your ballot in KOMU 8's Voters' Guide.