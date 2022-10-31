JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City NAACP is urging Missourians to cast their ballots in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
In-person voting is now available at the Cole County Clerk's office in Jefferson City until Monday, Nov. 7. A valid photo identification is required.
The Jefferson City NAACP is partnering with First United Methodist Church to help community members get to their polling place on Election Day.
The NAACP's Jefferson City office is also open two days up to the election to answer voters’ questions about what is on the ballot, what to take to the polls, and assist voters to get to the polls.
The office, at 211 West High Street in Jefferson City, will be open Thursday, Nov. 3. and on Election Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Individuals can also call 573-635-6886 for a ride.
The NAACP has released its candidate and ballot question score cards on its Facebook page, and the Secretary of State's website offers sample ballots for viewing.