JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City NAACP and First United Methodist Church are partnering to offer residents a free ride to the polls Tuesday.
Voting is open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and rides will be offered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The NAACP says the rides are nonpartisan and nonpolitical.
"No questions are asked about how you will vote, political flyers will not be handed out, and you are not obligated to vote for any specific candidate. We're simply offering a friendly ride to vote," First United Pastor Trevor Dancer said.
Individuals will be available to help determine polling places, look up sample ballots and answer other voter-related questions.
Call the NAACP at 573-635-6886 to request a ride.
