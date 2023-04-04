JEFFERSON CITY — Voters in Jefferson City were able to get a free ride to the polls on Tuesday.
Jefferson City NAACP and First United Methodist Church have partnered for three years to provide local citizens with transportation to local polls.
Rides to the polls are non-partisan and non-political, with no questions being asked about candidates nor issues while in route.
The voter turnout is not always high, but they have been able to register many to vote in previous years and answer questions, according to lead pastor Trevor Dancer. He believes that word of mouth will improve the number of voters who take advantage of the service for future elections.
Julie Allen, a representative from the Jefferson City NAACP, says Tuesday is a major election for the local community.
She also said the NAACP started a "Take Ten" initiative which includes taking a picture and posting on social media with the hashtag #TakeTenJC to spread the word and ensure that people are voting.
Rides were offered between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.