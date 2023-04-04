Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 115 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI KNOX LEWIS MARION MONROE RALLS SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COLUMBIA, HANNIBAL, MEXICO, AND QUINCY.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. &&