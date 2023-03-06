JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City NAACP is partnering with other community partners to provide information, resources, and other voting assistance before the April 4 election.
Jefferson City's April 4 election includes races for mayor, city council and school board. Local marijuana tax proposals and a proposed school bond issue are also on the ballot.
Here is a list of events the JC NAACP is offering:
Voter registration
- Where: 111 W. High Street, Jefferson City
- When: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
Two virtual candidate forums
Both will be streamed on the Jefferson City NAACP's Facebook page.
- City Council candidate forum: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 13
- School board bond issue and candidate forum: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Rides to the Polls
Anyone who needs a ride to the polls on Election Day can call 573-635-6886