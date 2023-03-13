JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City NAACP will host a virtual forum from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday for candidates running for city council next month.
The forum will give each candidate a chance to share their thoughts and solutions to current community issues, while also creating an opportunity for the community to meet the candidates and get more information on their goals and priorities.
“This election is critical for our community and families. From city streets, to public safety and police accountability, and ensuring our children’s future, your vote provides influence over these decisions made by our local elected officials. Join us as we listen to the candidates respond to the questions on our hearts, about our community,” Jefferson City NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. said.
At the forum, candidates will discuss issues for each ward, community engagement, experience of each candidate, along with education, housing, and health care.
Candidates include the following:
Ward 1
- Incumbent David Kemna
- Jeff Ahlers
Ward 2
- Aaron Mealy
- Edith Vogel
Ward 3
- Incumbent Scott Spencer
- Treaka Young
Ward 4
- Incumbent Derrick Spicer
Ward 5
- Alicia Edwards
- Mark Schwartz
The forum will be streamed live on the Jefferson City's NAACP Facebook page and moderated by Julie Allen.
Community members will be able to submit questions through the live stream, which will be answered near the end of the forum.
The Jefferson City NAACP will host another virtual forum on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. for the Jefferson City school board candidates.