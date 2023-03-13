JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City NAACP hosted a virtual forum for city council candidates on their Facebook Live on Monday.
Jefferson City NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. spoke on how the forum gives each candidate a chance to share their thoughts and solutions to current community issues, while also creating an opportunity for the community to meet the candidates and get more information on their goals and priorities.
“This election is critical for our community and families. From city streets, to public safety and police accountability, and ensuring our children’s future, your vote provides influence over these decisions made by our local elected officials." Chapel Jr. said.
At the forum, candidates first introduced themselves and then discussed issues for each ward, including lack of access to grocery stores, the parks and recreation department, and the lack of public transportation.
Candidates include the following:
Ward 1
- Incumbent David Kemna
- Jeff Ahlers
Ward 2
- Aaron Mealy
- Edith Vogel
Ward 3
- Incumbent Scott Spencer
- Treaka Young
Ward 4
- Incumbent Derrick Spicer
Ward 5
- Alicia Edwards
- Mark Schwartz
Edith Vogel, Scott Spencer, and Mark Schwartz were all unable to make the forum. Derrick Spicer also didn't attend since he is the only candidate running for Ward 4.
Here are the topics discussed and what each candidate had to say.
Food deserts
The first question asked by moderator Julie Allen was what each candidate would do about the lack of access to food in the area and the 'food deserts' that exist in Jefferson City.
In Ward 1, Kemna talked about utilizing smaller locations like farmer's markets to help create more diversity of food and give more options other than the big corporations in the area.
Ahlers spoke on potentially adding a Dollar General somewhere in the area.
"I think a Dollar General anywhere around the Riverside part would serve that area really well," he said.
Mealy also brought up farmer's markets and how those could be moved around in Ward 2 to better serve those in areas that have less access to grocery stores.
Tricia Edwards talked about how the 5th ward has a food desert of their own and has seen places like a smoke shop go somewhere that could serve as a grocery store. She also talked about how putting grocery stores everywhere wouldn't solve the problem if they don't offer what people want.
"We've got to teach people how to fish and not just hand them fish," she said.
Young of Ward 3 talked about how her area has plenty of access with the mall and other outlets, but she hopes for improvement in other wards. She also talked about how this relates to the lack of transportation for people to get to these grocery stores.
Parks and Recreation
The second question from Allen was if the candidates are in favor of what the parks and recreation department has been doing.
All of the candidates answered yes, saying it has been a bright spot for Jefferson City.
"The city should work more to organize itself like parks and recreation. Everything there moves really smoothly," Edwards said.
The lack of public transportation
The last question of the forum regarded the steps each candidate would take to fix the lack of public transportation and bus drivers was the most discussed.
"We need to look at what we are paying the drivers and if a raise would interest more drivers," Ahlers said.
Ahlers also talked about potentially moving to smaller vans than buses to save money.
Kemna spoke on how a better routine for staff could help those who use public transportation utilize it more. He also said there needs to be more education for citizens to actually know.
Mealy wants the community to have better access to the services they need, and a way to fix that could be changing the routes and times the buses operate.
Young said her first step would be to look at the accessibility of transportation and talk to citizens why they are or aren't riding the bus.
Edwards thinks there needs to be a reevaluation of the system in place while also focusing on the lack of drivers.
"Nothing works without the drivers," she said.
The municipal election will take place April 4.
The Jefferson City NAACP will host another virtual forum on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. for the Jefferson City school board candidates.