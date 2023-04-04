JEFFERSON CITY — Voters approved an $85 million zero-tax-increase bond for the Jefferson City School District Tuesday night. The bond passed with 68.38% of the vote.
The approval of the bond does not impact the district’s $4.79 tax rate, which remains low compared to districts of similar sizes to Jefferson City.
"Our campaign was built around the platform of putting Kids FIRST," campaign organizers said in a statement Tuesday night. "Today the community joined us in voting to make changes that will impact students and families for years and years to come. We are so thankful to those who have supported us, and we are very excited for the future for our kids!"
The district will use the bond to make improvements across its schools, including technology upgrades for all K-8 classrooms and a new early childhood center. Several projects are set to begin immediately in advance of the 2023-2024 school year, while the remaining projects will occur in two phases over the next five years.
The amount of the bond will be allocated to be used for the following projects:
- New early childhood center - $22.5 million
- Technology upgrades for Elementary and Middle School Classrooms - $4 million
- Renovations to Lewis and Clark and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - $20.5 million
- Expansion of Nichols Career Center campus and courses - $2.5 million
- Sound and light equipment at Miller Performing Arts Center - $1.5 million
- Southwest Early Childhood Center remodel - $7 million
- Jefferson City Academic Center remodel - $10 million
- Belair upstairs remodel - $6 million
- Energy savings COPS pay-off - $9 million
- Athletics facilities completion - $3 million
According to a JCSD press release, the planned new early education center will double the capacity of students that could be served from 150 to 300.
In a statement Tuesday night, the district thanked those who voted in favor of the bond.
"We are incredibly grateful to our community for coming out today to show their support for JC Schools," district spokesperson Ryan Burns said. "There is now a ton of exciting work to be done as we move forward to begin the Kids FIRST projects. We appreciate those who have put their faith in us and the District of Champions we are building!"
Additionally, the district plans to pay off the Energy Savings Certificate of Participation, which will free up more than $800,000 in operating expenses annually. The district has previously said that it could put that money toward teacher salaries.
