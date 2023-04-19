JEFFERSON CITY − There is now a vacant seat for the Fourth Ward Jefferson City Council seat, after Ron Fitzwater, the former Fourth Ward council member, was elected mayor earlier this month.

The city charter states a vacancy in the council will be filled and voted on by all council members. This period will extend until the next municipal general election.

The appointed Fourth Ward city council member will attend city council meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month, attend assigned city council committee meetings and represent Fourth Ward citizens.

To seek a city office, the city charter and city code require the following:

Must be at least 21 years of age at the time of election

Be a U.S. citizen and a qualified voter of the city

Must have lived in the city for at least a year before the election

Lived in the ward for six months prior to the election

No outstanding debts to the city, nor ever been guilty of misappropriation of funds in office or been removed from a seat on the council

The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. May 1. The application should include the following:

Cover letter and resume

Three notarized candidate endorsements

Provide two forms of identification showing name and address to the city clerk (driver’s license, Social Security card, or other form of photo I.D. will be acceptable)

Any questions can be referred to Jefferson City clerk Emily Donaldson at 573-634-6311.