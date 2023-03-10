JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Clerk's Office announced Friday that a Ward 1 city council candidate has withdrawn from the race.
Randy Hoselton notified the clerk's office Thursday he would withdraw his candidacy. His name will still be on the ballot due to a state statue.
Remaining candidates for Ward 1 include David Kemna and Jeff Ahlers.
Aaron Mealy is the sole candidate for Ward 2.
Current Ward 3 councilman Scott Spencer is running to keep his seat. Treaka Young also filed for the one open seat in the ward.
Current Ward 4 councilman Derrick Spicer also is running to keep his seat.
Alicia Edwards and Mark Schwartz are running for Ward 4. Current Ward 4 councilman Mark Schreiber did not file to rerun.
The Jefferson City NAACP will hold a forum for city council candidates from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 13. It can be streamed on the Jefferson City NAACP's Facebook page.
The municipal election will be held on April 4.