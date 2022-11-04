JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday to halt parts of the state's new election law, or House bill 1878.

The injunction comes after the League of Women Voters of Missouri (LWVMO) and the Missouri NAACP sued the Missouri Secretary of State's Office regarding the law, which was signed into law in June.

The law requires photo identification in order to vote, among other items. LWVMO and the NAACP challenged four provisions of HB 1878, claiming they restrict political speech and civic engagement activities. Judge Jon Beetem granted the injunction regarding the provisions:

Compensation ban: Prohibits any person from being paid or compensated for soliciting voter registration applications Unpaid solicitor registration requirement: Requires uncompensated individuals who solicit more than 10 voter registration applications to register with the Secretary of State's Office Registered voter requirement: Mandates every voter registration solicitor be at least 18 years old and a registered Missouri voter Absentee ballot solicitation ban: Forbids any individual, group or party from soliciting a voter into obtaining an absentee ballot application

Brianna Lennon, the Boone County clerk, said these provisions had an effect on this election season.

"From our office's perspective, we have had our absentee ballot application on our information that goes out with our sample ballot mailing, and we did remove that for the upcoming election because of the law that says we cannot solicit absentee ballot applications, just to be on the safe side," Lennon said.

Denise Lieberman, the director and general counsel of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, said Judge Beetem's ruling is a step in the right direction.

"We are gratified that the Cole County Circuit Court issued this ruling, upholding the rights of civic engagement organizations to work with communities, to encourage voting, to encourage civic participation, and by helping voters understand the rules and processes they need to do so," Lieberman said.

Lieberman said civic engagement organizations like LWVMO and NAACP were limited by these provisions, with the midterm election coming up.

"It is unfortunate that so much of this election cycle has gone forward with these restrictions in place," she said. "We can only imagine the type of outreach that civic engagement organizations would have been able to do without the threat of criminal penalties, but headed into these final few days before the election, Missouri civic engagement organizations can rest assured that they can participate and encourage voters to participate in the voting process without fear of criminal penalty."

The injunction does not include any part of the photo identification provision.

Beetem also did not dismiss the case, as requested by the defendant.

The pause on the solicitation provisions will be in effect until Judge Beetem issues a final decision on the case.