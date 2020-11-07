COLUMBIA — Former Vice President Joe Biden became the 46th President-Elect of the United States on Saturday. As Kamala Harris joins him as the first Black and South Asian American woman Vice President, people are inspired.
"I've been struggling all day to find the words really kind of wrap it up because I have a daughter," said local activist Sterling Brown.
Brown's 8-year-old daughter watches Harris closely — from her words to her shoes.
"I have Kamala Harris shoes," Siobhan Brown said referring to a pair of Converse shoes Harris is known to wear.
Siobhan's dad said he remembered when former President Barack Obama became president in 2008.
"As Michelle and Barack came out on stage, I have never bawled so hard. I never thought I'd be alive, to see the day that a Black man was president."
"Kamala Harris, being elected vice president gives girls like my daughter, not just a goal to reach for, but gives them a mirror like image of what they can accomplish," he said.
The Rev. James Gray of Second Missionary Baptist Church said Harris shows women and girls they can be anything they want.
"Every woman around the world, every little girl around the world, should be smiling right now, he said. "The thing that we should realize is that this is no longer a 'good old boy world.' It's about doing what's right. It's about having the right people in there. Every little girl, whether you're Black, white, Chinese, this is just a stepping stone of letting our women know that they could do or be anything that they want to be or do."
While Black leaders and organizers are excited for the new Vice President-elect, they want to see real change.
"We still got to keep beating at the pavement. I mean, yes, Kamala is now there, and I, we, see the light. But I think that it's a lot, still a whole lot of work to be done,” said Race Matters, Friends treasurer Kendra Jackson.
"I'm from the Show Me State so you still gotta show me. When people ask me, am I Democrat or Republican? I say, I vote for the right people to do what's right," Gray said.