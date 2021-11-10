COLUMBIA - Kip Kendrick announced his candidacy for Boone County presiding commissioner Wednesday.
Kendrick represented House District 45 from 2015 to 2020, which included a large portion of central to northeast Columbia and Boone County.
“During my six years in the Missouri House of Representatives, my primary focus was on the state’s budget. As Ranking Minority Member on the House Budget Committee, I wanted to ensure that Boone County’s interests were well represented,” Kendrick said in a press release.
“During that time, I built trusting and strong relationships with members of both political parties, and inserted a sense of balance and fairness in helping to craft annual state budgets in which the needs of Boone County were favorably considered."
Kendrick’s previous service on numerous boards and commissions underscores his commitment to civic participation, including the following:
- Trustee for the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan
- Vice chair of the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee
- Public policy chair for the Association for Persons in Supported Employment
Kendrick also served as a member of the Children’s Trust Fund, the MOST Policy Initiative Advisory Board, the city of Columbia’s Environment and Energy Commission, and in 2015 was named to the Columbia Business Times 20 under 40, according to a news release.
His has also held administrative positions with Job Point, Boone County Family Resources, Columbia College, and with the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Kendrick currently serves as Sen. Greg Razer's chief of staff in the Missouri State Senate.
Kendrick has been endorsed by current State Auditor and former Boone County Treasurer Nicole Galloway, former Governor Roger Wilson, and former State Representative Stephen Webber.
He holds an undergraduate degree from Columbia College and a graduate degree in Education Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri. He is a native of Monroe City, Missouri.
Dan Atwill has served as presiding commissioner since 2011.