COLUMBIA - Nick Knoth has won the First Ward city council race in Columbia, while Donald Waterman has been elected to serve the Fifth Ward.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Knoth had 744 votes as the sole candidate for the First Ward. Waterman had 1,908 votes, while his opponent Gregg Bush took 1,850 votes, according to the Boone County Clerk's office.
Knoth ran unopposed after incumbent Pat Fowler dropped out of the race in late February, stating her stepmother’s declining health as the reason. Fowler’s name still appeared on the ballot.
He celebrated the victory at a public event held at Shakespeare’s Pizza in downtown Columbia on Tuesday night.
"I promise to contribute to progress, you know, to not throw stones or point fingers or contribute to any type of waste of time or resources," Knoth said Tuesday night. "We have so many challenges. I'm committed to making progress to making sure everybody has a seat at the table."
Knoth maintained an active campaign even after Fowler dropped out.
This is Knoth’s first elected office after losing in the Democratic primary for Columbia Recorder of Deeds last fall to current Recorder Bob Nolte.
Knoth has been publicly involved in several commissions in Columbia, including Columbia’s Housing and Community Development Commission and the board of representatives for the Boone County Family Access Center of Excellence. He also serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia.
Waterman was endorsed by outgoing Fifth Ward councilman Matt Pitzer, as well as several other local area politicians, including former county clerk Taylor Burks and former mayoral candidate Randy Minchew.
He celebrated his victory on Tuesday night at a public event held at D. Rowe’s restaurant which he shared jointly with Columbia School Board candidates Chuck Basye and John Potter.
"Well first thing is I'm going to represent everybody, so I'll listen to everybody," Waterman said Tuesday night. "I want to try and as a member of the council, one of my first things is going to be learning the personalities if you will and the passions and interests of the other council members and so that we can learn to work together."
A major supporter of public safety departments, Waterman received an official endorsement from the Columbia Police Officers’ Association.
Waterman has also advocated for local business development and infrastructure advancement in the Fifth Ward.
Knoth and Waterman will be sworn in at the next city council meeting, April 17.
