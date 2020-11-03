COLUMBIA - Tuesday, Nov. 3 is the last day for Missouri voters to vote "yes" or "no" for Amendment Three on their ballot.
Here's a breakdown of what you need to know.
What is Amendment Three?
If Amendment Three passes, it would:
- Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;
- Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits for state Senate campaigns to $2,400;
- Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 (Amendment One) by:
- Give responsibility of drawing state legislative districts from the NonPartisan demographer to bipartisan commissions appointed by the Governor
- Modify the redistricting criteria
The Amendment would change redistricting to a "one person, one vote" criteria and would focus on factors like population, contiguous districts, simple shapes and county lines.
Legislative districts are redrawn every ten years with the Census. This process divides the state into districts which U.S. Representatives and state legislators are elected from.
History of Amendment Three
Missouri voters have seen an amendment like this before as recent as 2018. Amendment One (also known as Clean Missouri) passed with 62% of the vote on Missouri's ballot.
When Amendment One passed, it:
- Reduced lobbyist gifts to $5;
- Reduced legislative campaign contribution limits to $2,500 for state Senate campaigns and $2,000 for state House campaigns;
- Created a non-partisan state demographer to draw up state legislative districts
The non-partisan demographer is a third party position.
Proponents of Amendment Three
Fair Missouri and Missouri Farm Bureau Fund for Real Representation are registered in support of Amendment Three. Its top donor is the Republican Party.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the Pro-3 (Fair Missouri) campaign raised $247,000 in campaign funds.
The Missouri Farm Bureau's Director of Public Affairs Eric Bohl said voting "yes" on Amendment Three is best for each community's values.
"We believe that communities should be kept together when redistricting happens, rather than splitting them up for partisan political reasons," Bohl said.
Bohl also said Missourians should be allowed to choose the state's representation.
"That doesn't always mean that you're going to get a perfect representative or the person that you wish was going to win," he said. "But at least there'll be someone from your area and someone who represents your community's values."
Opponents of Amendment Three
Clean Missouri is the campaign against Amendment Three. It's top donors include the National Education Association, Action Now Initiative, North Fund, Open Society and Strategic Victory Fund.
The Anti-3 (Clean Missouri) campaign raised $4.1 million, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Former Kansas City Mayor Sly James supports Amendment Three. He said it's important for voters to know only eligible voters would count in the redistricting criteria, which would not include children under 18 or non-citizens.
"No other state in the county does what this amendment tries to do," James said.
He also said having an accurate population count is necessary to make sure all voices are heard.
"There are two things that are absolutely essential," he said. "One is the efficient delivery of services, the second of which is to totally understand and listen to our residents, and to provide for their needs, not for the needs of people in power, not for the needs of people in government, but for the needs of the people."
For more information on this year's election, visit the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.