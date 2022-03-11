COLUMBIA - KOMU 8, the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios will hold two forums next week for Columbia mayor and city council candidates.
The mayoral candidate forum will be held on Tuesday, March 15, and the city council candidate forum will be held on Thursday, March 17. Both start at 7 p.m.
Both forums will be will be streamed on KOMU.com and on KOMU 8's streaming apps.
The election will be held on April 5.
Mayoral Candidates
Barbara Buffaloe
Buffaloe is the former sustainability manager for Columbia. She served in the position for 11 years before stepping down in May 2021.
When she left the Office of Sustainability, Buffaloe referred to her work on the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan as "the feather in her cap" from her time as sustainability manager.
“I really believe that you get out of something what you put into it and so to really hold Columbia in my heart, I need to give it my all," Buffaloe said about her run for mayor.
Tanya Heath
Heath is currently an adjunct instructor for strategic communication at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
She is also a wellness practitioner, as well as a distributor of health products in direct sales, according to a news release.
Heath says her platform is "common sense and collaborative solutions for strengthening the future of our businesses and neighborhood communities as well improving our physical, mental and emotional health."
Randy Minchew
Minchew is a former Sixth Ward city council candidate. He said he plans to put the experience from that campaign into his mayoral run.
Minchew hopes to focus on the infrastructural issues of the sewer system and streets in Columbia and setting up systems to improve them.
His platform will focus on economics and making Columbia safer.
"I think we need to be stronger economically," Minchew said of his platform. "I think we need to be a safer community (too)."
Maria Oropallo
Oropallo is a Columbia resident and chair member of the city's Finance Advisory and Audit Committee.
In a statement explaining her reasons for running, Oropallo emphasized the importance of explanations and accountability in governing.
Oropallo believes in an informed and involved community. She believes in forming dialogue with boards and commissions.
"I've been on both sides of the table. I've been a staff person and I've been a citizen activist," Oropallo said. "This is our city. This is our money. These are our problems that we're facing. And the more we do together, the better we'll be."
David Seamon
Seamon currently serves on the Columbia Board of Education. He has served on the board since June 2020. Seamon was also a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
If elected, Seamon would become the first Black mayor of Columbia, according to a press release.
"This opportunity to run for mayor and give something back to the city, I just couldn't give it up," Seamon said.
Seamon graduated from Rock Bridge high school and Columbia College.
City Council Candidates
Ward 3
Roy Lovelady
Lovelady owns 360 Star Styling Studio and is the founder of Peoples Defense in Columbia.
Peoples Defense is an organization that lifts diverse voices within the community and addresses the separation between local government and its community.
Lovelady is an advocate for activism and organization, a press release said.
Ward 3
Karl Skala
Hoping to win reelection, Skala has served four terms on the council.
Skala was previously vice chairman on the Planning and Zoning Commission and director of Swine Hormone Research Core at MU. He has also been nominated for a variety of national panels and committees.
Ward 4
Nick Foster
Foster worked as executive director at Voluntary Action Center (VAC) in Columbia for over nine years.
Foster has lived in Columbia for 11 years. His wife works for the University of Missouri, and they have a third grade daughter in the Columbia Public School district.
"I want to help make Columbia all we aspire to be: a vibrant, diverse, welcoming city who embraces the future and the promise tomorrow holds," Foster said in a news release.
Ward 4
Erica Pefferman
Pefferman is the owner of the Columbia Marketing Group and COMO Magazine.
"I love this city so much. Anybody that has been with me for any period of time has heard me talk about Columbia and its social issues and its working environment," Pefferman said.