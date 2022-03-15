COLUMBIA − Members of Laborers Local 955 have voted to endorse Barbara Buffaloe for Columbia's mayoral election, and Nick Foster for the city's Ward 4 city council seat.
City workers represented by the union voted on endorsements after Saturday's candidate forum, where all candidates had the chance to speak directly to voters.
Laborers Local 955 represents city workers in the street, solid waste, transit and mechanical departments.
“We represent the workers that make the city run. Our members are the men and women collecting your trash, driving a city bus, and clearing your streets in the winter," union representative Andrew Hutchison said.
The union is opposed to privatizing Columbia's public utilities, such as trash collection, saying it would harm workers and families. During Saturday's forum, a union member asked the candidates if they would support privatization. All said they wouldn't.
Hutchison said the union endorsed Buffaloe because its members felt she'd do the most to support them.
"Our members need a fighter for working families and Barbara is our champion," he said.
Voters will have another chance to hear from Columbia's mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. KOMU 8 is partnering with the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios to host a candidate forum. You can stream Tuesday's mayoral forum here.